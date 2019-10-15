Automotive Recyclers Association Names New President

The Automotive Recyclers Association (ARA) announced that Chad Counselman of Counselman Automotive Recycling in Mobile, Ala., was recently named the new president of ARA at the organization’s 76th Annual Convention and Exposition in Charlotte, N.C. Prior to becoming president, Counselman served as secretary, second vice president and first vice president of ARA and will now play a leading role in helping guide and shape ARA’s initiatives and direction.

“I am honored to represent my fellow auto recyclers,” said Counselman. “Truly and honestly, my mission is to go out and positively influence others in the industry.”

Counselman was born into the business and is a third-generation automotive recycler. His father and grandfather started Counselman Automotive Recycling in 1966. Counselman and his brother, James, bought the business in 2008.

“As a very devout Christian, I honestly believe that God opened a door for me as a leader,” Counselman said. “I have a servant’s heart and I enjoy leadership. I believe we can affect change through leadership. I want to be a positive force of change in our industry.”

Added ARA Executive Director Sandy Blalock, “It will be a pleasure working with Chad during his tenure as ARA president. I have known Chad through his various volunteer roles over the past several years and am confident that his experience in the industry will be a great value to ARA.”

Counselman brings a wealth of experience from his position as president of the Alabama Automotive Recyclers Association, which he founded in 2008, and as a past regional director for ARA. He is active in his local community and church.