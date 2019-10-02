Automotive Recyclers Association Signs Global Memorandum of Cooperation





The Automotive Recyclers Association (ARA) joined automotive recycling associations from Australia, United Kingdom and Malaysia on Sept. 16, 2019 in signing a historic agreement to increase collaboration, cooperation and communications to provide a united global voice for the professional automotive recycling industry.

The Memorandum of Cooperation (MoC) was an outcome of an international roundtable held in May in the United Kingdom. At that time, the international organizations also called for greater engagement by OEMs, automotive market participants and government regulators within the global automotive recycling industry to address the ongoing crisis surrounding motor vehicle safety recalls.

Participating organizations have provided intelligence and statistics and identified issues confronting automotive recycling and associated businesses in each jurisdiction as well as other information on the global automotive market impacting the industry. The associations are sharing briefings on electric vehicle dismantling and associated safety issues and overall occupation health and safety requirements for automotive recycler professionals.