 Automotive Specialty Equipment Sales Grow to $52.3 Billion

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
BodyShop Business - Babcox Media
The information source for the collision repair industry.
Associations

Automotive Specialty Equipment Sales Grow to $52.3 Billion

Automotive specialty equipment sales increased about 1% over 2022, according to the newly released 2024 SEMA Market Report.

Jason Stahl
By Jason Stahl
Jason Stahl has 30 years of experience as an editor, and has been editor of BodyShop Business for the past 18 years. He currently is a gold pin member of the Collision Industry Conference. Jason, who hails from Cleveland, Ohio, earned a bachelor of arts degree in English from John Carroll University and started his career in journalism at a weekly newspaper, doing everything from delivering newspapers to selling advertising space to writing articles.
Published:

Automotive specialty equipment market sales grew to $52.3 billion in 2023, an increase of about 1% over 2022, according to the newly released 2024 SEMA Market Report.

Related Articles

Produced by SEMA Market Research, the report is the association’s largest report of the year and offers new insights into the size and scope of the specialty equipment industry. The report includes detailed market sizing by parts category, consumer spending data by vehicle segment and information on where consumers shopped for aftermarket parts and accessories in 2023, along with other key industry trends.        

“The economy continues to offer some uncertainty as we have emerged from the effect of COVID-19 and grapple with politics, global conflicts and international trade policies,” said Gavin Knapp, market research director for SEMA. “Yet, consumers keep on spending, and that will always be good for our industry. Unless a big economic shock hits, we can expect to continue with a reasonable growth rate moving forward.”

Free to SEMA business members as a benefit of membership, the report is an example of the many resources available to help industry professionals and businesses succeed in the market and stay ahead of the curve.

The report finds that the light truck sector continues to drive the specialty equipment industry, with pickups (32%), CUVs (15%) and SUVs (12%) accounting for over half of accessory and performance parts sales.

“Light trucks are a diverse and growing group of vehicles that have overtaken cars to represent the majority of vehicles on the road in the United States,” Knapp said. “They present a significant opportunity for the specialty equipment industry due to their versatile platforms for accessorization, and this trend only seems to be growing as more companies recognize the potential in this space.” 

Drivers are also accessorizing their alternative power vehicles, such as electric vehicles (EVs) and hybrids, which brought in $2.5 billion in sales in 2023. While EV sales have climbed year-over-year, consumers aren’t flocking to this technology as some have predicted and many automakers are adjusting their transition plans. SEMA has lowered its forecast for EV sales, with the expectation that internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles will make up the majority of sales over the next decade.

Even with current economic uncertainty, sales across all sectors of the market continue to grow. Notably, sales of appearance and accessory products ($27.41 billion), engine and performance products ($12.56 billion), and wheels, tires and handling ($12.38 billion) all increased over 2023.

Additional findings from the report include: 

  • Most accessorizers are modifying their daily drivers; 58% of accessorized vehicles are used for commuting.
  • Young people continue to drive the market, with half of accessorizers under the age of 40. Younger accessorizers are also likely to do more extensive builds, such as suspension and engine performance mods.
  • More than half of accessorizers (58%) also own a powersports product, such as a trailer, UTV or motorcycle, which can offer opportunities for cross-selling and promotions.
  • New vehicle sales are likely to top 16 million in 2024.
  • The U.S. vehicle fleet comprises nearly 290 million passenger cars on the road. More cars on the road means more opportunities for drivers to personalize.

Additionally, over 90% of specialty equipment businesses surveyed expect their 2024 sales to equal or exceed 2023. This is positive news as the industry prepares for the SEMA Show later this year, where more than 2,400 brands are set to exhibit and reveal their products and services to thousands of qualified buyers.  

SEMA business members can download the new 2024 SEMA Market Report for free at sema.org/research. To learn more about SEMA membership, visit sema.org/membership.

You May Also Like

Associations

AASP/NJ Readies for Annual Lou Scoras Memorial Golf Outing in September

AASP/NJ continues to honor late shop owner and association member Lou Scoras of Holmdel Auto Body by hosting the annual event.

Jason Stahl
By Jason Stahl
Jason Stahl has 30 years of experience as an editor, and has been editor of BodyShop Business for the past 18 years. He currently is a gold pin member of the Collision Industry Conference. Jason, who hails from Cleveland, Ohio, earned a bachelor of arts degree in English from John Carroll University and started his career in journalism at a weekly newspaper, doing everything from delivering newspapers to selling advertising space to writing articles.
Published:

The Alliance of Automotive Service Providers of New Jersey (AASP/NJ) announced it will once again gather the automotive community for a day of fun and friendly competition with the return of the annual Lou Scoras Memorial Golf Outing on Tuesday, Sept. 17. 

Following last year’s successful outing, this longstanding tradition returns to the Knob Hill Country Club in Manalapan, NJ., which features an immaculate and challenging Mark McCumber-designed course. AASP/NJ continues to honor late shop owner and association member Lou Scoras of Holmdel Auto Body by hosting the annual event in his memory. A portion of the event proceeds will be applied toward a collision industry scholarship fund. 

Read Full Article

More Associations Posts
Virginia Will Not Adopt California’s ICE Ban

SEMA applauds Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin’s action to reverse the state’s EV mandates.

By Jason Stahl
CIECA to Hold Webinar on Unauthorized Use of Info and Data

The webinar, titled “What the Collision Industry Needs to Know About the Unauthorized Use of Its Information & Data,” will be held on Thursday, June 27 at 2 p.m. EST.

By Jason Stahl
ASA Urges Passage of Pro-Auto Repairer Bill in Michigan

The bill would eliminate the costly requirement of multiple registrations for shops wanting to add more locations.

By Jason Stahl
SCRS Adds New Medical Carrier to Health Insurance Portfolio

SCRS, in partnership with Decisely, has added Angle Health to its health insurance portfolio.

By Jason Stahl

Other Posts

Industry Support for SEMA Show Reaches Five-Year High in 2024 

More than 2,400 brands will exhibit at the 2024 SEMA Show, including hundreds of new companies revealing their products and services. 

By Jason Stahl
AASP/NJ’s Industry Night Covers ADAS, Compliance, AI and Negotiations

The event featured representatives from some of the industry’s top service providers who shared insight on ADAS calibrations, compliance, AI, estimating and negotiations.

By Jason Stahl
NABC Donates Recycled Rides at WIN Conference

Recycled Rides were donated to the wife of a U.S. Marine Corps staff sergeant and two mothers at the 2024 WIN Conference in Newport Beach, Calif.

By Jason Stahl
SEMA Battle of the Builders Kicks Off Second Decade

Registration for the 2024 SEMA Battle of the Builders is now open.

By Jason Stahl