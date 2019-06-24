AutoNation Launches National Campaign to Recruit Skilled Service Technicians

AutoNation announced that it plans to recruit and hire more than 500 service technicians to fill positions in its service and collision centers.

With the increased sophistication of automobile technology, demand for talent with up-to-date proficiency in computer diagnostics and related skills continues to grow. At the same time, low unemployment, lagging enrollment in technical schools and the retirement of baby boomers are contributing to the looming shortage of trained technicians to fill automotive jobs.

“There is a tremendous career path for automotive service technicians as the rapid pace of advancements in vehicle technology continues,” said Scott Arnold, executive vice president of customer care and brand extensions at AutoNation. “This is a great opportunity for tech school grads, men, women, veterans, those just out of the military and anyone who is willing to invest in the training in order to make a career change. We continue to be a leader and the employer of choice with what we can offer.”

AutoNation offers a competitive compensation package, free technical training, performance incentives and a clear career path with ample opportunity for advancement for both part- and full-time employees, the company noted. Additional benefits include opportunities for continuing education, access to state-of-the-art tools and technology, paid vacation, health insurance, maternity leave and signing/referral bonuses, according to AutoNation.

To apply, visit https://jobs.autonation.com/service-technicians.