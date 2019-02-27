Autonomous Vehicle Legislation Gaining Support

New legislation in the Senate aimed at popularizing the use of autonomous vehicles in commercial and commuter settings is gaining more supporters and could be considered this spring, according to an article by Transport Topics.

Senate Majority Whip John Thune (R-S.D.) indicated that his colleagues have expressed interest in restarting discussions on a measure that would outline the requisite provisions for infrastructure as well as safety associated with autonomous cars and trucks, according to the article.

In the past, Thune had co-sponsored an autonomous vehicles bill that failed to make it to the President’s desk as several Democrats pushed back.

Thune emphasized he is hopeful the legislation can be introduced in the near future, noting the opportunity for bipartisanship with Democrats who control the House, according to the article.

