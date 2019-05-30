Autopromotec: Another Successful Show

The 28th Autopromotec, the biennial international aftermarket exhibition of automotive equipment, ended successfully on May 26, 2019. The event brought together the entire vehicle assistance sector in Bologna in a five-day event (May 22-26, 2019) dedicated to recent market developments, technological innovation, specialization and professional training.

Approximately 1,676 companies have chosen the event as a showcase to present – often as previews – their products and services, with a 4.4% increase in the number of participating companies compared to the previous show in 2017. Of these, the share of foreign companies was 43%, for a total of 53 countries represented. The event, which took place throughout 17 exhibition halls and five outdoor areas, with a total exhibition area of 1.75 million square feet, attracted 119,108 professional operators – up 4.85% compared to 2017 – who had the opportunity to meet companies from all sub-sectors of the aftermarket.

Autopromotec demonstrated its increasingly global outlook with an 18% share of foreign professionals and the presence of more than 100 delegates from 32 countries. Buyers and institutional operators met with Italian exhibitors over 629 meetings, organized as part of a plan to promote Autopromotec as well as the entire automotive aftermarket chain internationally, the result of an ongoing collaboration with the Emilia-Romagna Region and ICE (Italian Trade Agency).

Confirming Autopromotec as a show of great value for the average operator in the car repair market, the 2019 show explored key issues for the entire automotive after-sales market. During the more than 20 discussions scheduled for the AutopromotecEDU conference calendar and roundtables, centered around correct information, training and timely discussions, the industry walked away knowing the evolution of the market and new mobility scenarios require new and groundbreaking solutions for vehicle technology. Also, that new professional skills and marketing tools will need to be acquired.

The 2019 Autopromotec attracted a wide range of professionals and enthusiasts thanks to special initiatives such as the “Hybrid & ADAS Village,” an area dedicated to demonstrations and tests on the latest generation of ADAS systems on hybrid cars, created in collaboration with Quattroruote Professional. Also, the “Autopromotec Motorsport,” an initiative sponsored by ACI Sport and ANFIA-Motorsport, celebrated the relationship between aftermarket firms and the motorsport sector. The “Officina X.0” project, developed in collaboration with Accenture, highlighted the role of digitization and connectivity in tomorrow’s workshops. Finally, Autopromotec, held in the heart of the “Motor Valley,” could not neglect to recognize the Italian genius, creativity and passion for engines with “Italy, Passion in Red” – a special exhibition of vintage cars managed by Ruote Classiche, with six strictly red Italian vintage cars, organized in collaboration with FCA Heritage and private collectors.

“The technological level of all the exhibiting companies confirmed what analysts had previously announced: technology, technical information and training are the ingredients of a recipe that will lead automotive aftermarket companies towards the challenges of a future that is already here,” said Renzo Servadei, CEO of Autopromotec. “New fuels, driver-assistance systems, a new concept of mobility and increasing environmental awareness are important challenges, but also opportunities for those who will be able to make the most of them. Autopromotec provided many useful indications on how to plan one’s own future as well as future generations.”

The 29th Autopromotec will be held May 26-30, 2021, as always at the Bologna fairgrounds. For more information, visit www.autopromotec.com.