Body Shop Business
Products/Autorobot
ago

Autorobot Introduces Movable Dent Repair System

Body Shop Business Staff Writers

Body Shop Business Staff Writers,

View bio

Registration Now Open for 2019 Paint, Body and Equipment Specialists Conference

Autorobot Introduces Movable Dent Repair System

BASF Congratulates Autorama 2019 Winners

CARSTAR Pete’s Hosts Networking Event on Poverty

MyShop Traffic Joins BASF’s Vision+ Value Beyond Paint Tools and Services Program

GEICO Wins Appeal Case Against Body Shop Over Labor Rates

Court Rules Against Body Shops in State Farm Antitrust Lawsuit

ASA Supports Connecticut OEM Repair Procedure Legislation

CARSTAR Highlights More Than 50 of its Women Leaders

OEM Auto Body Certification: What's Next?

Autorobot has introduced the SmartPuller, a movable dent repair system that allows collision repairers to repair vehicle panels and box structures more quickly and economically. It’s easy to use and enables the repair of almost any area throughout the vehicle body in all directions necessary. Also, setup is easy and quick.

SmartPuller is equipped with wheels and adjustable upper and lower rubber pads, which can be set to the strong areas of the vehicle body, allowing the best support for each area to be straightened.

For more information, visit www.smartpuller.com.

Show Full Article