AutoShop Solutions Appoints Margaret Palango CEO

Autoshop Solutions, a premier automotive services based digital marketing agency, has announced the appointment of Margaret Palango to chief executive officer.

As a 15-year veteran of Autoshop Solutions, Palango will continue as a dynamic leader applying best practices across all company segments and exploring strategic opportunities to support the growth of Autoshop Solutions. “Every company needs a leader like Margaret, who is a hard-working, dedicated and caring leader,” said Danny Sanchez, founder and outgoing CEO of Autoshop Solutions. “During the past 15 years, she has helped Autoshop Solutions stay focused on customer needs and to grow the most successful automotive agency in the industry. I have been privileged to see Margaret grow as a team member, as a leader and as a friend that has been critical to our success at Autoshop Solutions, and I am honored to be promoting her to this leadership position.”

Palango joined Autoshop Solutions in 2006, when she began establishing its brand position for quality website design and progressive internet marketing. During the past 15 years, she has overseen and been a key catalyst in Autoshop Solutions’ growth into the award-winning website design and internet marketing agency it is today. Her responsibilities with Autoshop Solutions have ranged from direct client management to managing the entire website production process to now running the company. Palango enjoys taking every opportunity to share her marketing expertise with clients, employees, and fellow automotive industry professionals and partners in the automotive aftermarket. She has also been an active member of Women in Auto Care since 2016.

“Margaret has been an excellent mentor and key component in my growth and success at Autoshop Solutions,” said Tony Mercury, vice president of revenue at Autoshop Solutions. “I am excited to see not only her growth in this new role but also how much we will grow as a team with her leadership.” When she is not working, Palango enjoys spending time with her husband and family. They can often be found taking one of her Porsches on a spirited drive through North Carolina or to a PCA event on the weekend. She is an active member of the North Carolina Hurricane Region Porsche Club.

