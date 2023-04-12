Autoshop Solutions Partners with BlueRecruit

Autoshop Solutions, an automotive services-based digital marketing agency, has partnered with BlueRecruit, a leader in recruiting and the only matchmaking job platform out there, to help their customers find the right talent for their shops.

“We could not be more excited to partner with Autoshop Solutions,” said Rich Camacho, CEO of BlueRecruit. “Daily, we hear from garage owners of the difficulty they are experiencing finding and connecting with talent. That is why this partnership allows us to better serve the thousands of garages that know and trust our friends at Autoshop Solutions. We could not find a better industry partner to work with. Our mission at BlueRecruit is to provide America’s workers a revolutionary path to success, and this partnership is a perfect step on the way to achieving that goal.”

BlueRecruit and Autoshop Solutions are working together to help bring exceptional technicians, mechanics and service writers to Autoshop customers’ garages. With this partnership, shop owners will be able to select the right fit from the Really Powerful Marketing (RPM) program from Autoshop Solutions, which includes a custom-designed website, paid search advertising, search engine optimization and social media marketing — and will receive a discount on BlueRecruit hiring credits.

“BlueRecruit has been at the forefront of recruiting for all blue-collar trades,” said Tony Mercury, vice president of revenue at Autoshop Solutions. “We are very excited to have this exclusive opportunity to help our auto repair shops find the best talent from across the country.”

