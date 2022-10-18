AutoShop Solutions Supports TechForce Champion Campaign

Autoshop Solutions, an automotive services-based digital marketing company, announced it has partnered with TechForce Foundation, a nonprofit 501(c)(3) that supports the career exploration, technical education and workforce development of students aspiring to be professional technicians, to provide support for shop owners in helping them build a pipeline of future and working techs.

Click Here to Read More

Advertisement

With Autoshop Solutions’ support of the TechForce Champion Campaign, their customers and friends are receiving a special offer to become a TechForce Champion and build a pipeline of future and working techs. Some other great perks of the program include: use of the TechForce Champion badge to signify respect for techs

the ability to post an apprenticeship in the TechForce Network

the ability to post two technician jobs in the TechForce Network

the opportunity to meet and greet future and working techs locally

the opportunity to connect with schools “Autoshop Solutions is a longstanding supporter of TechForce Foundation and we are honored that they are championing this special offer to join TechForce to their customers and friends,” said Jennifer Maher, CEO of TechForce. “This is a win-win-win. A win for the shops to help reach more techs, a win for Autoshop Solutions in bringing another valuable opportunity to their customers, and a win for TechForce in helping next-gen techs turbocharge their careers.”

Advertisement