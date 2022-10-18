 AutoShop Solutions Supports TechForce Champion Campaign
AutoShop Solutions Supports TechForce Champion Campaign

The Road to AAPEX, Episode 4: What Could Go Wrong?

While in Oklahoma, the Caddy, with more than 180,000 miles on the odometer, decided it needed a rest. Keene turned the key and … nothing.

Paladin Industrial Coatings: A Final Overview

Paladin Industrial Coatings are the perfect coatings to defend, protect and enhance.

News

AutoShop Solutions Supports TechForce Champion Campaign

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

Autoshop Solutions, an automotive services-based digital marketing company, announced it has partnered with TechForce Foundation, a nonprofit 501(c)(3) that supports the career exploration, technical education and workforce development of students aspiring to be professional technicians, to provide support for shop owners in helping them build a pipeline of future and working techs.

Click Here to Read More
With Autoshop Solutions’ support of the TechForce Champion Campaign, their customers and friends are receiving a special offer to become a TechForce Champion and build a pipeline of future and working techs. Some other great perks of the program include:

  • use of the TechForce Champion badge to signify respect for techs
  • the ability to post an apprenticeship in the TechForce Network
  • the ability to post two technician jobs in the TechForce Network
  • the opportunity to meet and greet future and working techs locally
  • the opportunity to connect with schools

“Autoshop Solutions is a longstanding supporter of TechForce Foundation and we are honored that they are championing this special offer to join TechForce to their customers and friends,” said Jennifer Maher, CEO of TechForce. “This is a win-win-win. A win for the shops to help reach more techs, a win for Autoshop Solutions in bringing another valuable opportunity to their customers, and a win for TechForce in helping next-gen techs turbocharge their careers.”

Added Autoshop Solutions CEO Margaret Palango, “Autoshop Solutions has been a longtime supporter of the mission of TechForce Foundation. We are very excited to continue that support with this foundation. By encouraging our customers to become TechForce Champions, we are opening up the opportunity for shops to connect with and support technicians in their communities.”

Current customers and friends of Autoshop Solutions can learn more about becoming a TechForce champion by clicking here. Want to learn more about this program and these companies? Both will be attending AAPEX and SEMA this year in Vegas, make sure to come by and visit.

Connect
BodyShop Business