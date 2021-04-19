Autotrader Names 10 Best Electric Cars for 2021

The electric vehicle (EV) boom is about to go into overdrive as auto manufacturers increasingly prioritize the electrification of their vehicle fleets and shoppers express their openness to making the switch. In fact, as many as 30% of consumers indicate they are more likely to consider purchasing an EV in 20211.

Faced with an ever-growing number of EV choices, there are several factors for first-time electric car buyers to consider in their journey of going green, including costs, incentives, battery life and driving range. With this in mind, the experts at Autotrader recently named the 10 Best Electric Cars for 2021. “Shopping for an EV in 2021 is an exciting prospect, from the variety of new vehicle options to the range of features offered across multiple price points,” said Brian Moody, executive editor for Autotrader. “While EVs historically are more expensive than traditional gas-powered vehicles, the rapid advances in battery technology and increased manufacturer efforts to roll out new models are making EVs more accessible to purchase – and more fun to drive – than ever before.” Autotrader editors selected the 10 Best Electric Cars based on a range of criteria that included the following: Vehicles must be priced under $75,000

The car must have a plug or a way to run on electricity only for 15 miles or more

The car must be available for sale to the public within the next six months Check out the latest selections for 2021, unranked and listed below in alphabetical order:

2022 Chevrolet Bolt EUV The redesign of the Chevrolet Bolt brought with it a compelling compact crossover variant. It’s mechanically the same as the updated Bolt EV electric car but it has a more rugged, SUV-like appearance and more back seat space, making it a little more family-friendly. The Bolt EUV is the first Chevrolet model available with the excellent Super Cruise semi-autonomous hands-free driving tech. 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E Ford’s first all-electric crossover SUV is a winner. With an impressive range of up to 300 miles, the latest tech features, and the style and performance to back up its iconic name, the Ford Mustang Mach-E does just about everything well. It also helps that it’s functional as a practical, everyday driver with plenty of space for people and cargo. 2021 Hyundai Kona Electric The Hyundai Kona is an awesome subcompact crossover no matter what is powering the wheels. The EV variant has a nice range of up to 258 miles, plus 250-kWh of free charging from Electrify America. Unfortunately, it’s not available nationwide, but if you live in a state that sells the Kona EV, it’s a great choice in affordable electric SUVs.

2021 Hyundai Ioniq Electric Another compelling electric car in the Hyundai lineup is the all-electric version of the Ioniq. The electric Ioniq has a stellar 133 combined MPGe rating, which makes it more efficient than the Nissan Leaf and Chevy Bolt. That translates to an estimated annual fuel cost of only $500, according to the EPA. However, its range is a bit limited at 170 miles. 2021 Lincoln Aviator Grand Touring The Lincoln Aviator Grand Touring is a plug-in hybrid midsize luxury SUV. This stylish and upscale three-row crossover has plenty of room to transport the family in a quiet and comfortable sanctuary. It also can be a blast for the driver thanks to its PHEV powertrain, making 494 horsepower and 630 lb-ft of torque. The trade-off is that it sacrifices efficiency for performance, but it does manage an all-electric range of up to 21 miles. 2021 Nissan Leaf The Nissan Leaf was the original mass-market electric car. Now in its second generation, it’s still a strong contender on the more affordable side of EVs. The styling is sleek, the interior is roomy, and the base price is within reach of a wide range of shoppers. The base model has a 150-mile range, but if you upgrade to the Leaf Plus, it achieves up to 226 miles of range.

