Auveco Acquires W&E Sales Company

Auveco, a supplier of specialty fasteners and body hardware used in the automotive aftermarket, has acquired W&E Sales Company, headquartered in Newark, N.J.

W&E is a provider of auto body fasteners and specialty hand tools to the automotive aftermarket.

“For years, the W&E brand and company have been synonymous with exceptional quality and service,” said Jeff Gilkinson, CEO of Auveco. “The combination of these businesses has strong strategic fit and provides immediate benefits to customers of both Auveco and W&E. We are thrilled to expand our product portfolio while continuing to strengthen the breadth of solutions we can offer our growing network of distribution partners.”

Auveco has grown in recent years, most recently through the June 2018 acquisition of Marli Manufacturing, a provider of automotive aftermarket mechanical components, including engine head bolts, intake manifold bolts, oil drain plugs, oil drain gaskets and other specialty fasteners and fittings. As with Marli, this acquisition brings new resources for W&E as a part of Auveco.

“Auveco’s market leadership is underpinned by their extensive product portfolio and rapidly expanding array of new products,” added Richard Carr, CEO of W&E. “This partnership opens new opportunities to serve our channel partners while allowing W&E to stay true to its world class product quality and customer service.”