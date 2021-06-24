Average New-Vehicle Prices Rise More Than $2,000 from Last Year

The estimated average transaction price for a light vehicle in the U.S. was $41,263 in May 2021, according to the analysts at Kelley Blue Book .

New-vehicle prices increased $2,125 (up 5.4%) from May 2020, while increasing $493 (up 1.2%) from April 2021.

“Last month’s average transaction price performance highlights an all-time high in year-over-year growth for the month of May,” said Kayla Reynolds, industry intelligence analyst at Cox Automotive. “Many manufacturers reported year-over-year gains in average transaction prices. The largest increase came from Mitsubishi, up 12% from this time last year.”

Despite the large gap in average transaction prices for luxury and non-luxury segments in May 2021, non-luxury vehicles had a larger year-over-year price increase at 4.9% (up $1,805), while luxury vehicles climbed 2.9%, or $1,597, from this time last year. Standard full-size SUVs and pickup trucks contributed to the growth among non-luxury segments. The third and fourth highest-priced models within the segment include the GMC Yukon XL ($79,695) and Yukon ($77,031), both priced substantially above the industry and segment average.