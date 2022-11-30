Products: New-Size Punching Dies for Bumper Hole Kit
Aviva Canada Selects Mitchell to Help Streamline Claims
Mitchell announced that Aviva Canada has implemented its full suite of enterprise claims management solutions.
Mitchell WorkCenter assists carriers in managing every step of the claims journey, including loss profiling, auditing and review, repair status, reporting and total loss. Its integrated assignment dispatch technology is designed to enable Aviva Canada to automatically match each claim assignment to the most efficient method of inspection. With Mitchell WorkCenter Total Loss, the carrier has a statistically driven, fully automated system for generating fair market values on loss vehicles. And to help streamline collision damage appraisals, Aviva Canada is leveraging Mitchell Cloud Estimating for passenger and specialty vehicles and Mitchell Cloud Estimating TruckMax for medium- and heavy-duty vehicles.
Aviva is a leading property and casualty insurer in Canada with more than 2.4 million customers and 4,000 employees. Aviva selected the Mitchell suite — including Mitchell WorkCenter and Mitchell Cloud Estimating — to help simplify claims processing and deliver a seamless, digital claims experience to customers.
Mitchell’s turnkey solutions and cloud-based platform made it possible for Aviva Canada to deploy this technology quickly to nearly 1,500 people and 1,000 affiliated collision repair facilities and independent appraisers — without a single person on site due to COVID-19 restrictions.
“Our goal has always been to simplify the claims process for insurers and collision repairers, helping them deliver better outcomes to their policyholders,” said Debbie Day, executive vice president and general manager of Mitchell’s Auto Physical Damage division. “We take great pride in being selected by Aviva, one of the top carriers in Canada, and look forward to supporting them in their mission to create a bright and sustainable future for their people, customers and communities.”
For more information, visit mitchell.com.