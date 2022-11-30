Aviva Canada Selects Mitchell to Help Streamline Claims

Click Here to Read More

Mitchell WorkCenter assists carriers in managing every step of the claims journey, including loss profiling, auditing and review, repair status, reporting and total loss. Its integrated assignment dispatch technology is designed to enable Aviva Canada to automatically match each claim assignment to the most efficient method of inspection. With Mitchell WorkCenter Total Loss, the carrier has a statistically driven, fully automated system for generating fair market values on loss vehicles. And to help streamline collision damage appraisals, Aviva Canada is leveraging Mitchell Cloud Estimating for passenger and specialty vehicles and Mitchell Cloud Estimating TruckMax for medium- and heavy-duty vehicles.

Aviva is a leading property and casualty insurer in Canada with more than 2.4 million customers and 4,000 employees. Aviva selected the Mitchell suite — including Mitchell WorkCenter and Mitchell Cloud Estimating — to help simplify claims processing and deliver a seamless, digital claims experience to customers.