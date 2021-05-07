Axalta Announces 2020 Supplier Performance Award Winners

Axalta announced that it recently honored the recipients of its 2020 Supplier Performance Awards spotlighting their perseverance, commitment and continued partnership with Axalta during a challenging year. Awards were given in five categories, including Outstanding Performance, Excelsior Award, Service Award, Innovation Award and the Excellence Award.

“The global pandemic forced us to get creative in many ways,” said Robert Bryant, CEO of Axalta. “During the most unique year in the history of our business, you were right there by our side when we asked for your help, and we couldn’t be more thankful for your partnership.”

The winners of the 2020 Axalta Supplier Performance Awards are:

Altana AG

Citi – Treasury and Trade Solutions

Covestro

Eastman Chemical Company

GEO Specialty Chemicals, Inc.

HazMat Environmental Group, Inc.

Royal DSM

Spolchemie

Wanhua Chemical Group Co., Ltd.

Bryant also highlighted Axalta’s long-term growth plans and strategy.

“As I think about Axalta’s future, the opportunities in front of us are great, and we have a team that can execute against a much more aggressive vision and strategic plan,” he said. “I am very excited for Axalta’s future, and each of you play a critical role in our success.”

During the virtual awards ceremony, participants heard from Mike Massimino, a former NASA astronaut, New York Times best-selling author and Columbia University engineering professor. As a veteran astronaut and four-time spacewalker on two missions to the Hubble Space Telescope, including the final Hubble servicing mission, Massimino spoke about the importance of teamwork and innovation in persevering to overcome challenges and being able to fully realize one’s individual passions.