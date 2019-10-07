Axalta Announces Event Plan for 2019 SEMA Show

Axalta has announced its event plan for the 2019 SEMA Show, which promises to immerse attendees in automotive color through exhibits featuring styling, matching and application.

All planned activities will occur Nov. 5-8 inside Axalta’s booth no. 22391 in Hot Rod Alley, Central Hall, Las Vegas Convention Center. Schedule highlights include:

Vehicle Debut: 1966 Dodge Charger in Sahara, Axalta’s 2019 Color of the Year – Tuesday, Nov. 5 at 2 p.m. PST

Axalta partners with automotive builder Mike Rutter of Rutterz Rodz to debut a custom-built 1966 Dodge Charger coated in Axalta’s 2019 Color of the Year, Sahara. This can’t-miss unveil will be the first time the public sees this Charger covered in Axalta’s Sahara on a full custom vehicle. If you miss it, Rutter participates in “Builder Chat” on Friday, Nov. 8 at 11 a.m. PST.

Highly-Awarded Custom Vehicles – Mike Goldman Customs: Wednesday, Nov. 6 at 2 p.m. PST; FastLane Rod Shop: Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019 at 2 p.m. PST

Two of the most awarded custom vehicles in the country this year will be displayed alongside the Charger. FastLane Rod Shops, builder of a 1932 Ford Victoria (Vicky), and Mike Goldman Customs, builder of a 1965 Chevrolet Chevelle, bring their Axalta-coated award-winning vehicles to Axalta’s booth. Both shops will also participate in “Builder Chats” during the show.

First Look: Spies Hecker Permahyd 2K Sealer 5650

Axalta introduces Spies Hecker Permahyd 2K Sealer 5650, a single-visit application sealer that reduces application time from an industry average of 20 minutes to three to five minutes with blowers. The first waterborne sealer of its kind, 5650 is part of the super-productive Spies Hecker refinish system that is designed to help busy shops get more cars through the booth faster to meet or exceed productivity goals. Visit Axalta during the show to view an application video and see how fast a quality finish can be.

To learn more about Axalta’s event plan for the 2019 SEMA show, visit www.axalta.us/sema2019. For show tickets and SEMA Show event information, visit www.semashow.com.