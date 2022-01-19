 Axalta Announces Global Automotive Color of the Year
Guess the Car
Search
Video
Webinar
Products
Buyers Guide
Digital Edition
Subscribe
Contact Us
Connect with us
BodyShop Business

on

Axalta Announces Global Automotive Color of the Year

on

Opus IVS, 1Collision Launch Nationwide Diagnostic Partnership

on

Maaco Celebrates 50th Anniversary

on

Mitchell, asTech Introduce Integrated Solution for OEM Scanning
Advertisement
2021 BSB Year in Review: Top Branded Content Articles (VIDEO)

2021 BSB Year in Review: Top Consolidator Stories (VIDEO)

Jason Stahl and Nadine Battah count down the top consolidator stories of 2021.

Becoming the Employer of Choice for Body Technicians (VIDEO)

How do you attract the best technicians in your market?

MORE POST

  • Jan 19, 2022

From Paralegal to Three-Store Owner

  • Jan 17, 2022

It’s 2022 — Is the

  • Dec 27, 2021

Auto Body Consolidation: Who Will

  • Dec 20, 2021

Preparing for 2022: Reviewing and

  • Dec 14, 2021

Collision Repair Expert: Brace Yourself

  • Nov 05, 2021

Business Lessons from James Bond

  • Oct 29, 2021

Building a Team: The Ratio

  • Oct 14, 2021

Collision Repair Tricks and Treats

  • Oct 11, 2021

Schaefer Autobody Centers: 7 Tough

  • Sep 28, 2021

Tough Lessons Learned: One MSO

  • Sep 22, 2021

Motivational Quotes: Inspire Your Collision

  • Jul 08, 2021

The New Normal: Full Recovery

Trending Now

News: Opus IVS, 1Collision Launch Nationwide Diagnostic Partnership

Video: 2021 BSB Year in Review: Top Branded Content Articles (VIDEO)

Consolidators: Maaco Celebrates 50th Anniversary

News: Axalta Announces Global Automotive Color of the Year

Current Issues

January 2022

Digital Edition

Click here  to view past issues.

Newsletter

Get the latest news, insights, and more delivered directly to you inbox.

Subscribe
Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel

News

Axalta Announces Global Automotive Color of the Year

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

Axalta Coating Systems has announced its Global Automotive Color of the Year 2022 — Royal Magenta, a deep cherry color that brings a luxurious finish to the market.

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

The selection for the eighth edition of the exclusive Global Automotive Color of the Year, Royal Magenta, has a robust design with a majestic dark finish engrained with merlot and garnet hues. The color appears berry red in sunlight yet reveals a dark, mysterious look in the midnight hours.

“Royal Magenta delivers a new luxury look that is optimized for future mobility,” said Hadi Awada, senior vice president, Global Mobility Coatings at Axalta. “With innovative mobility-sensing and environmentally-optimized waterborne technologies, we’re helping the mobility industry transition toward increasingly sustainable solutions, electric vehicles and autonomous driving.”

Royal Magenta is formulated for all vehicle types and enriches the mobility palette with alluring color. It is stylish and functional and is engineered to work with radar systems used on autonomous vehicles of all sizes. The sophistication of Royal Magenta is derived from Axalta’s track record of providing luxury finishes to the mobility market and ties into global color trends that convey elegance with an indulgent and festive color offering. Burgundy, violet and cherry-like hues are becoming more fashionable in the market. The premium color creates an opulent finish appearing lush with faceted jewel accents.

Advertisement

“This year, we have designed a complex-looking color that can be applied in a simplified manner,” said Nancy Lockhart, global product manager of color at Axalta. “The design process began by tinting waterborne paints with various layering systems to provide depth and color. With sustainability in mind, the end color was achieved with a conventional basecoat — clearcoat layering. It’s as easy on the eyes as it is to apply.”

As a leading color expert in paint and coatings, Axalta uses its innovative technology, advanced color formulations and proprietary insights into global and regional color preferences to drive future color trends.

Advertisement

For more information about the Global Automotive Color of the Year 2022 and Axalta’s color capabilities, visit axalta.com/color.

Advertisement
In this article:
Click to comment

Associations: Wisconsin Repairers Create Consumer Video on Co-pay

Consolidators: CARSTAR Ranked No. 1 Collision Franchise by Entrepreneur

Associations: DCR Systems Joins CIECA as Corporate Member

News: ASE Announces New Officers for 2022

Advertisement
Connect
BodyShop Business