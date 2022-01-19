Axalta Announces Global Automotive Color of the Year

Axalta Coating Systems has announced its Global Automotive Color of the Year 2022 — Royal Magenta, a deep cherry color that brings a luxurious finish to the market.

Click Here to Read More

The selection for the eighth edition of the exclusive Global Automotive Color of the Year, Royal Magenta, has a robust design with a majestic dark finish engrained with merlot and garnet hues. The color appears berry red in sunlight yet reveals a dark, mysterious look in the midnight hours.

“Royal Magenta delivers a new luxury look that is optimized for future mobility,” said Hadi Awada, senior vice president, Global Mobility Coatings at Axalta. “With innovative mobility-sensing and environmentally-optimized waterborne technologies, we’re helping the mobility industry transition toward increasingly sustainable solutions, electric vehicles and autonomous driving.”

Royal Magenta is formulated for all vehicle types and enriches the mobility palette with alluring color. It is stylish and functional and is engineered to work with radar systems used on autonomous vehicles of all sizes. The sophistication of Royal Magenta is derived from Axalta’s track record of providing luxury finishes to the mobility market and ties into global color trends that convey elegance with an indulgent and festive color offering. Burgundy, violet and cherry-like hues are becoming more fashionable in the market. The premium color creates an opulent finish appearing lush with faceted jewel accents.