Axalta Announces Global Automotive Color of the Year

ElectroLight is a refreshing green-yellow hue with inspired bold, contemporary flavors that echo style, energy and flair. The unique personality of ElectroLight evokes a blend of sporty design elements with functional performance and offers great versatility when combined with two-tone charcoal color accents or matte finishes on a variety of mobility solutions. Further, ElectroLight is formulated with reflective properties that make it highly visible to light detection and ranging (LiDAR) systems, while its layer structure and pigment content are easily transmissible by radio detection and ranging (radar) systems.

“Offering innovative products that are ahead of the curve is what we live and breathe every day at Axalta,” said Hadi Awada, a senior vice president at Axalta. “ElectroLight is another step toward illuminating a path for a green future for all type of vehicles, including autonomous vehicles. Formulated with mobility-sensing technology, ElectroLight combines a passion for individualization with coating science into a functional, expressive and dynamic color.”

Fully autonomous vehicles are closer than ever to becoming a reality and will increasingly rely on LiDAR and radar technology to see and interact with the world around them. ElectroLight meets industry safety standards and improves the performance of both types of systems.