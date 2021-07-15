Connect with us

News

Axalta Announces Global Price Increases

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

Axalta has announced that it will implement additional price increases across all of its global lines of business due to continued inflationary pressures. The increases will be effective immediately or as permissible by contract.

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

Since the beginning of 2021, the cost of raw materials used in the manufacturing of coatings has increased significantly, and non-raw material input costs, including freight, energy and labor, continue to increase well beyond earlier expectations. Price adjustments will vary depending on geographic region, products offered and market(s) served. In some cases, increases may be greater where conditions necessitate additional adjustments.

“Even with aggressive cost-control measures in place across our global supply chain, we’re encountering extraordinary cost and inflationary pressures,” said Sean Lannon, chief financial officer. “These pressures have made it necessary to appropriately raise prices to help offset ongoing cost increases and ensure our ability to continue delivering exceptional support, innovative solutions and best-in-class products to our customers.”

Advertisement

Axalta will continue to drive operational excellence throughout the organization with the aim of minimizing the impact of cost and inflationary pressures.

Axalta sales representatives will communicate price increase details directly to customers for all affected products.

Advertisement
In this article:
Click to comment

Legislation: AASP/MA, Legislators Discuss Consumer Reimbursement Reform

News: New Survey Reveals Who Gets Paid for Seat Belt Inspections

Consolidators: Classic Collision Announces New Store Opening in California

News: ASE Simplifies Registration Process for Certification

Advertisement

on

Axalta Announces Global Price Increases

on

BASF Announces Newest ColorSource Distributor

on

Global Finishing Solutions Adds Beacon Equipment to Southwest Distribution Team

on

Crash Champions Acquires All American Paint and Body
Connect with us

Recent Posts

News: BASF Announces Newest ColorSource Distributor

News: Axalta Announces Global Price Increases

People: Bill’s Auto Body: Owner Drives Toward $1 Million in Early 30s

News: Global Finishing Solutions Adds Beacon Equipment to Southwest Distribution Team

Consolidators: Crash Champions Acquires All American Paint and Body
Current Video

Guess the Car

Digital Edition

Podcasts

Webinars

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

Blowtherm

Blowtherm
Contact: Mark MillerFax: 049-930-1471
810 N Grove Road, Richardson TX 75081
Learn More

POPULAR POSTS

Sponsored Content

More Toyota EV, Hybrid and Hydrogen Vehicles
Connect
BodyShop Business