 Axalta Announces Partnership with Solera

Axalta customers will now be able to estimate their CO2 emissions per repair while considering repair methods, paint application process and drying conditions.

Jason Stahl
Jason Stahl
Jason Stahl has 30 years of experience as an editor, and has been editor of BodyShop Business for the past 18 years. He currently is a gold pin member of the Collision Industry Conference. Jason, who hails from Cleveland, Ohio, earned a bachelor of arts degree in English from John Carroll University and started his career in journalism at a weekly newspaper, doing everything from delivering newspapers to selling advertising space to writing articles.
Axalta announced it has partnered with Solera, whereby Axalta’s conventional and Fast Cure Low Energy (FCLE) refinish paint systems will be integrated into Solera’s Sustainable Estimatics platform, enabling Axalta customers to estimate their CO2 emissions per repair while considering repair methods (repair versus replace), paint application process and drying conditions.

As the first coatings manufacturer to partner with Solera, Axalta refinish customers will have access to a live dashboard that provide CO2 estimates to help them make energy conscious, data-driven decisions. Solera’s Sustainable Estimatics platform is the latest addition to Axalta’s BELEAF offering which provides high-performing eco-conscious products, innovative tools and optimal resources to help body shops reduce their environmental footprint while contributing to their business’ success. This resource highlights Axalta’s commitment to sustainability and the BELEAF initiative.

“We are excited to partner with Solera and introduce a new solution for our customers,” said Troy Weaver, president of Global Refinish at Axalta. “This technology aligns with Axalta’s ongoing commitment to sustainability as we set out to become carbon neutral by 2040 and was designed with our customers in mind to help them achieve their sustainability goals. By providing a CO2 emission estimate per repair, body shops can make data-driven decisions to help lower their carbon footprint while also benefiting their bottom line.”

Sustainable Estimatics for Paint makes it easy to estimate Scope 1, 2 and 3 CO2 emissions, allowing organizations to present credible carbon emission figures backed by an ISO-14064-01 certified company. Customers will also be able to review dashboards to analyze their overall collision repair footprint and benchmark against regional, country-specific and industry-wide data.

To learn more about Axalta’s sustainability initiatives, visit refinish.axalta.eu/beleaf.

