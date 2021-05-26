Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has announced the appointment of Jacqueline Scanlan to senior vice president and chief human resources officer, effective June 14, 2021.

“I am thrilled to welcome Jackie to Axalta and our leadership team,” said Robert Bryant, CEO of Axalta. “She will play a pivotal role as we look to continue to build our organization and culture to support our aggressive growth plans. Jackie is a business-focused leader with expertise in building world-class human resource organizations and in developing high-performing, engaged workforces. She will help us continue to attract, retain and develop the best people to drive performance at Axalta.”

c including culture and employee engagement, talent management, compensation and benefits, HR operations and communications. Previously, she served in roles of increasing responsibility at Novo Nordisk, Campbell Soup Company, Bristol-Myers Squibb and Accenture. Scanlan earned her B.A. in political science from St. Joseph’s University and her M.A. in organizational dynamics from the University of Pennsylvania.

“I look forward to joining Axalta and leveraging the human resources function as a strategic partner to the business to drive growth and further unlock the potential of Axalta’s talented teams,” said Scanlan.

Scanlan is assuming the role previously held by Senior Vice President Lynne Sprinkle, who will be leaving the company in June.

“I want to thank Lynne for her dedication and many accomplishments over these past years, including the strong and dedicated HR team that she has built,” said Bryant.