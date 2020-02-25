Click Here to Read More

Axalta and its partners recently modified motorized toy cars for four toddlers with mobility challenges. These retrofitted cars are adapted to address each child’s specific needs and promote independent mobility, which helps to develop cognitive, social, motor and language skills in younger children who are not able to freely move on their own.

“Axalta was honored to be part of this special event that is rewarding for everyone involved – most importantly, these kids and their families,” said Carl Gaynor, marketing director for Axalta. “Mobility is so much part of our business, as our paint is used on some of the most high-performing vehicles in the world. Seeing how mobility has such a positive effect on these children was truly an inspiration. We are very happy to help kids in our community to be more independent and mobile, keeping up with their friends and reaching places that they weren’t able to reach before.”