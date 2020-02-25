Connect with us

News

Axalta Customizes Cars for Children with Challenges

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

Axalta announced it partnered with Herman Miller, RepcoLite Paints, Nutech Wood Finishes and GoBabyGo! to build custom ride-on cars for children with mobility challenges from the Zeeland, Mich., area.

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

Axalta and its partners recently modified motorized toy cars for four toddlers with mobility challenges. These retrofitted cars are adapted to address each child’s specific needs and promote independent mobility, which helps to develop cognitive, social, motor and language skills in younger children who are not able to freely move on their own.

“Axalta was honored to be part of this special event that is rewarding for everyone involved – most importantly, these kids and their families,” said Carl Gaynor, marketing director for Axalta. “Mobility is so much part of our business, as our paint is used on some of the most high-performing vehicles in the world. Seeing how mobility has such a positive effect on these children was truly an inspiration. We are very happy to help kids in our community to be more independent and mobile, keeping up with their friends and reaching places that they weren’t able to reach before.”

Advertisement

The participant car builders met with each child and their family to identify vehicle customization needs. All four cars were rewired to drive by using a button instead of a foot pedal.The vehicles were decorated to match the unique personality of each child, and after final modifications, they were cheered on by their families and participants during an emotional victory lap.

GoBabyGo! began in 2006 at the University of Delaware as a program created by Dr. Cole Galloway to give children with spina bifida, cerebral palsy, down syndrome and other mobility disabilities the opportunity to socialize and move around with their siblings and peers. The program connects local clinics across the U.S. who have children in need with sponsors who create free custom GoBabyGo! cars as a team- building exercise.

Axalta’s Bright Futures program partners with companies that promote STEM education (science, technology engineering and mathematics) as part of its corporate social responsibility initiatives. To learn more about Axalta’s Bright Futures, click here.

Advertisement
In this article:
Click to comment

Loading Post...

Loading Post...

Loading Post...

Advertisement

on

Axalta Customizes Cars for Children with Challenges

on

Vehicle Safety Inspection Bill Headed to W.V. House

on

ASE Establishes New Mission Statement

on

BodyShop Business, WIN to Address the Tech Shortage
Connect with us

Recent Posts

News: Axalta Customizes Cars for Children with Challenges

Legislation: Vehicle Safety Inspection Bill Headed to W.V. House

News: ASE Establishes New Mission Statement

Products: SUN Collision Repair Introduces Interactive Wiring Diagrams

Events: BodyShop Business, WIN to Address the Tech Shortage
Current Video

Guess the Car

Digital Edition

Webinars

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

Zendex Tool Corporation

Zendex Tool Corporation
Contact: Al Coccaro
,
Learn More

POPULAR POSTS

Sponsored Content

A CLOSER LOOK AT GAS-CATALYTIC INFRARED CURING IN REFINISH

Sponsored Content

In Search of a Good Technician

Sponsored Content

Attention: Please Post This Important Safety Information for Your Customers

Sponsored Content

How to Explain the Value of OEM Parts to Your Customers
Connect