Axalta Commits to New Sustainability Goals for 2030

Axalta has announced its commitment to an absolute reduction of 50% of Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 2030, on its way to becoming carbon neutral in its operations by 2040 — one decade ahead of the deadline set by the Paris Agreement on Climate Change.

In addition, Axalta has made 10 new sustainability commitments for 2030. Key among these is the commitment to produce sustainability benefits from 80% of Axalta’s new product developments.

“Today, we are coupling our commitment to technology, innovation and people first with our commitment to building a more sustainable future,” said Robert Bryant, president and CEO of Axalta. “Our new goal to achieve carbon neutrality by 2040 enables us to lead our industry by example and to inspire our customers as we work to ensure the long-term well-being of our planet, our partners and our business.”

To set these goals, Axalta conducted a comprehensive environmental, social and governance (ESG) materiality assessment with internal and external stakeholders, including customers, suppliers, investors, board members, community and local government leaders, and company executives.