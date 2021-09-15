Axalta Coating Systems announced that it has successfully completed the previously announced acquisition of U-POL Holdings Limited . The acquisition of U-POL, a leading supplier of paint, protective coatings and accessories primarily for the automotive aftermarket, strengthens Axalta’s global refinish leadership position and supports its broader growth strategy.

“The acquisition of U-POL is another step in Axalta’s growth strategy and strengthens our global leadership position in the refinish coatings segment,” said Robert Bryant, CEO of Axalta. “The addition of U-POL’s team, industry expertise and operations strengthen our capabilities and provide a strong platform for future growth. We’ll work to make the integration of U-POL as seamless as possible, while maintaining high levels of service to our customers. I’m pleased to welcome our newest team members to the Axalta family and look forward to all we can accomplish together as one Axalta.”

U-POL’s portfolio of high-quality automotive refinishing products and accessories include fillers, coatings, aerosols, adhesives and paint-related products as well as other automotive aftermarket protective coatings. The addition of these offerings will expand Axalta’s addressable market into the important and growing mainstream and economy refinish segments. Axalta will accelerate the growth of U-POL’s product portfolios by increasing market access through Axalta’s existing sales and distribution channels while leveraging U-POL’s distribution channels to extend the reach of Axalta’s refinish coatings portfolio to new customers.