Axalta Extends Free Online Curriculum to All Vocational Schools

Axalta has announced that its online refinish curriculum is now available to all vocational schools at no charge. This offering, which originally began as a pilot program with just a few vocational schools, is being extended to support all vocational schools in North America and their students, specifically at a time when distance learning is so critical to education.

Axalta’s online curriculum, available to both vocational high schools and secondary schools, will help educate students who may otherwise be learning through in-person instruction. The multi-week curriculum covers all facets of a collision repair shop, including customer service, detailing, body repair, measuring techniques and painting. The way it works is simple: Axalta provides interested schools with the online content and a syllabus guide, and then the schools deliver the program to their students. All content is available in English, and several courses are also offered in French. The courses are available via Axalta’s online training hub, the Axalta Learning Campus. Each school has a designated area in the Axalta Learning Campus where students can view the courses and track their progress. Additionally, participating school administrators have access to detailed reports that feature each student’s scores and development in the Axalta Learning Campus.

“Over the last few months, we’ve received countless requests for online course offerings,” said Patricia Morschel, marketing and commercial operations director for North America Refinish at Axalta. “The pilot program was hugely successful, and we couldn’t be happier to extend our online curriculum to all vocational schools. During a time when distance learning is making such a big impact on the collision repair industry, we are proud to be able to support vocational schools and help prepare tech students for their future in the industry.”

In addition to providing this free online refinish curriculum to vocational schools, Axalta offers more than 300 eLearning modules through the Learning Campus that cover various products and processes, making it a great tool for technical students to use throughout their career.

Vocational schools interested in Axalta’s free online refinish curriculum should contact their Axalta representative or send an email to [email protected].