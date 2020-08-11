Axalta announced that they have extended their participation in I-CAR’s Sustaining Partner Program in North America to include Canada, which was effective July 1, 2020.

Click Here to Read More

Axalta’s participation in the program offers refinish students more accessible and affordable training, either virtually or in-person, at any of Axalta’s Learning and Development Centers, while earning Platinum I-CAR credit at no charge from the accreditor. The program delivers relevant education and solutions to the industry, assisting technicians with future employment opportunities and giving them the knowledge to provide customers with safe and skillful repairs.

“We are deeply committed to collision repair education,” said Troy Weaver, vice president of Axalta, Global Refinish. “By expanding our partnership through I-CAR’s Sustaining Partner Program, we can now extend our prolific I-CAR credited course offering to customers in Canada and make it easier for them to earn I-CAR credits. This no-cost training program helps our customers keep their I-CAR recognition valid to continue repairing vehicles with the safety and repair knowledge they need to be successful.”

Added I-CAR Canada Executive Director Andrew Shepherd, “I-CAR Canada is very pleased to partner with Axalta through the Sustaining Partner Program. Our industry is international in so many ways, from vehicle technology and repair methods to supply chain and human resource challenges, that it makes sense to offer North American training solutions.”