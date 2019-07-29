Axalta Highlights Partnerships, Paint at NSRA’s 50th Anniversary Street Rod Nationals

Axalta has announced its North American Refinish show plan that includes a paint sponsorship, education session on Cromax EZ and exhibition of six custom builds. These features will be on display at the National Street Rod Association’s (NSRA) 50th Anniversary Street Rod Nationals Aug. 1-4, 2019.

NSRA 50th Anniversary Giveaway Car Paint Sponsor

Axalta partnered with one of the nation’s leading hot rod builders, Johnson’s Hot Rod Shop, on NSRA’s 50th Anniversary Giveaway Car. The car, a 1932 Ford Roadster in Washington Blue, will be given away during the show. Learn more about the build and Johnson’s Hot Rod Shop by visiting axalta.com.

Cromax EZ Education Session

On Friday, Aug. 2 at 2:15 p.m., Axalta presents “The Cromax EZ Difference” as part of the Hot Rod Industry Alliance Education Days 2019. Visitors to the show can participate in this free session to learn how Cromax EZ waterborne basecoat can provide a premium finish and why it is easy to mix, easy to match and easy to apply. The session is being held in room B101 of the Expo Center.

Custom Builds on Exhibit

Axalta is proud to present the following custom builds by our partners. Visit Axalta on the exhibit show floor inside the Expo Center to see the vehicles and meet the builders:

1932 Ford Vicky

Goodguys’ 2019 Street Rod of the Year

2019 Ridler Great 8

Builder: FastLane Rod Shop / Donahue, Iowa



1954 Chevrolet Truck

Builder: Lakeside Rods / Rockwell City, Iowa

1957 Ford F Code

Builder: Rutterz Rodz / Bristol, Tenn.

1965 Chevelle

2019 Ridler Great 8

Builder: Goldman Customs / Meridian, Miss.

1968 Hemi-S Barracuda

Builder: Garret’s Rod Shop / Columbus, Ohio

1969 Roush Mustang

Builder: Boesch Auto Body / Humphries, N.E.

For show tickets and event information at the Kentucky Exposition Center in Louisville, Ky., visit https://www.nsra-usa.com/2019-events.html.