Axalta Honors Recipients of Supplier of the Year Award

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Axalta has announced the recipients of its 2019 Supplier of the Year award. The winning companies represent a selection of the world’s leading suppliers and were recognized for going above and beyond to ensure that Axalta provides exceptional products and services to its customers every day.

The winners of the 2019 Axalta Supplier of the Year award include:

  • BASF Colors & Effects
  • CHG-MERIDIAN Industrial Solutions
  • Eternal Materials Co., Ltd.
  • FedEx Corporation
  • GEO Specialty Chemicals, Inc.
  • Prefere Melamines
  • Rianlon Corporation
  • Wanhua Chemical Group

“Axalta is committed to fostering deep and lasting partnerships with our global suppliers,” said Robert Bryant, CEO of Axalta. “These strong partnerships are critical to helping us to continuously deliver innovative paint and coatings that are beautiful, durable and sustainable for our customers.

“Those who are recognized as a Supplier of the Year have truly set themselves apart by meeting specific quality, service, technology and value criteria, as well as maintaining adherence to Axalta’s stringent sustainability requirements. We thank them for their commitment to our business and look forward to working together for many years ahead.”

In addition to the criteria above, Supplier of the Year recipients also exhibited an unwavering commitment to continuous improvement and outstanding performance. Award recipients were selected by Axalta’s global procurement team in collaboration with the company’s regional business, operations and technology teams.

“We’re thrilled to honor our valued partners, some of whom have received this award several times, for the critical role they play in our success and ability to deliver for our customers every day,” said Barry Snyder, chief operations and supply chain officer for Axalta. “Their unwavering commitment to innovation, quality and sustainability mirrors that of Axalta. They are integral to our efforts to deliver the next generation of high-end performance paint and coating solutions.”

To learn more about Axalta’s work with suppliers, click here.

