Axalta has announced the recipients of its 2019 Supplier of the Year award. The winning companies represent a selection of the world’s leading suppliers and were recognized for going above and beyond to ensure that Axalta provides exceptional products and services to its customers every day.

The winners of the 2019 Axalta Supplier of the Year award include: BASF Colors & Effects

CHG-MERIDIAN Industrial Solutions

Eternal Materials Co., Ltd.

FedEx Corporation

GEO Specialty Chemicals, Inc.

Prefere Melamines

Rianlon Corporation

Wanhua Chemical Group “Axalta is committed to fostering deep and lasting partnerships with our global suppliers,” said Robert Bryant, CEO of Axalta. “These strong partnerships are critical to helping us to continuously deliver innovative paint and coatings that are beautiful, durable and sustainable for our customers. “Those who are recognized as a Supplier of the Year have truly set themselves apart by meeting specific quality, service, technology and value criteria, as well as maintaining adherence to Axalta’s stringent sustainability requirements. We thank them for their commitment to our business and look forward to working together for many years ahead.”

