Axalta Launches Two New Imron Elite Products

Axalta announced the addition of two new products to its Imron Elite coating solutions line in North America – Imron Elite ColorPLUS and Imron Elite Direct-to-Plastic basecoat. Both products are designed to deliver premium-quality and superior durability for today’s commercial transportation vehicles.

Click Here to Read More

Axalta’s Imron Elite ColorPLUS is a premium coating system designed specifically for the new and complicated paint schemes of recreational vehicles. Designed to produce a superior, long-lasting, glossy finish that meets recreational vehicles’ color and processing requirements, Imron Elite ColorPLUS outperforms competitive products especially in product consumption and paint shop productivity, states Axalta. Case study data shows the product consumption of ColorPLUS to be 25-30% less than competitive products. Full system application times with ColorPLUS coupled with oven cure time resulted in a 30 plus percent improvement in cycle time. It also leverages two companion clearcoats, 8460S and 8463S, which are designed to deliver outstanding system appearance and durability.

“Imron Elite direct-to-plastic basecoat improves productivity and performance for our customers by eliminating the need for a conventional adhesion promoter and simplifying the coating process from three steps to two,” said Marko Strukelj, director, Global Transportation Product Engineering at Axalta. “This basecoat also improves overall appearance and enhances adhesion to a plastic substrate.”

A direct-to-plastic (DTP) basecoat applies color directly and can be used with or without activation. It requires no scuffing before repainting, and it dries quickly while delivering excellent adhesion. DTP is also specially formulated to deliver great hiding, smooth application and exceptional flake control over multiple plastic substrates and is available in most solid, metallic, pearlescent and special-effect colors.