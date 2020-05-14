Axalta announced that its Tlalnepantla facility has shifted manufacturing capabilities to produce more than 265 gallons of hand sanitizer, which is being donated to local healthcare facilities, first responders and other essential businesses. The program expands Axalta’s global coronavirus relief efforts.

“The safety and health of employees, their families and our local communities is our main priority,” said Daniel Salcido, president of Axalta Latin America North. “Employees at our Tlalnepantla plant worked with pride to quickly and safely shift manufacturing so we could keep each other healthy, support healthcare professionals and first responders and help our local communities in this time of need.

“Several Axalta plants in Latin America, Europe and the United States have shifted production from paint to hand sanitizer to help meet the growing need of this product in countries around the globe. Axalta has already donated thousands of liters of hand sanitizer to support the local communities where our employees live, work and raise their families. We will continue to do our part for our customers, employees and all those on the front lines of this pandemic that are helping to keep us safe.”

Axalta’s Tlalnepantla team produced hand sanitizer that meets the World Health Organization’s (WHO) standards. The donation was made to essential care centers located in the Municipality of Tlalnepantla, such as Jurisdicción Sanitaria de Tlalnepantla. These efforts complement Axalta’s global support of coronavirus relief efforts, which include sending personal protective equipment (PPE) to hospitals in the U.S., France, Belgium and Germany, and providing more than 5,000 seat covers to medical professionals who can use them in their own cars to reduce the risk of transmitting the coronavirus when they are visiting those diagnosed with the virus.