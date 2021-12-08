 Axalta Named One of America's Most Responsible Companies
BodyShop Business

on

Axalta Named One of America's Most Responsible Companies

on

Car ADAS Joins CIECA as Corporate Member

on

Classic Collision Expands Into Arizona

on

NABC Donates Recycled Ride to Deserving Orange County Families
U-POL System 20 Primers and Clearcoats, Part 2 (VIDEO)

PPG MVP Production & Capacity Management Course (VIDEO)

Jason Stahl interviews Mike Gunnells on the PPG MVP Production & Capacity Management course.

Auto Pros on the Road Visit Byrne's Garage (VIDEO)

The Auto Pros talk with Dawn Byrne, owner of Byrne's Garage, which has been serving Southern Indiana since 1973. This episode is sponsored by Autolite.

News

Axalta Named One of America’s Most Responsible Companies

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

Axalta announced it has been named one of “America’s Most Responsible Companies” for 2022 by Newsweek magazine. The list recognizes the 500 most responsible companies in the U.S. across 14 different industry subcategories. Axalta ranked 138 overall and eighth in the capital goods industry classification.

Click Here to Read More
“We’re proud to be recognized by Newsweek for our ongoing commitment to sustainable product and technology innovation, responsible manufacturing, employee and community engagement, and ethical business practices,” said Robert Bryant, president and CEO of Axalta. “Inclusion on this list demonstrates the amazing work our teams around the world do every day to reduce the environmental impact of operations, develop product technologies that enhance our customers’ sustainability efforts, and have a positive impact on our employees, customers and shareholders.”

For Newsweek’s list of America’s Most Responsible Companies 2022, companies were selected based on publicly available key performance indicators derived from Corporate Social Responsibility Reports, Sustainability Reports and Corporate Citizenship Reports, as well as an independent survey. The key performance indicators focused on company performance in the environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) areas, while the independent survey asked U.S. citizens about their perception of company activities related to corporate social responsibility.

For more information on Axalta’s ESG and sustainability efforts, visit axalta.com/sustainability and view the complete list of the America’s Most Responsible Companies 2022 on the Newsweek website.

