Axalta and the Philadelphia Eagles recently honored 10 Philadelphia-area teachers for their commitment to students, school and community as part of the sixth annual All-Pro Teachers program.

The program received hundreds of nominations from which 10 local teachers were chosen for their outstanding drive, innovative teaching methods and the use of science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) education in their classrooms.

Shirley Posey, an 11th grade biology teacher at Imhotep Institute Charter High School and one of the honorees, was singled out among the 10 honorees as the 2020 Axalta All-Pro Teacher of the Year.

Each of the teachers received a donation toward continuing STEM education in their school, four tickets to an upcoming Eagles game, a personalized Eagles jersey and football and were automatically nominated for the 2020 Axalta All-Pro Teacher of the Year.

“Education is the foundation of future growth and success, and we recognize the criticality of exposing today’s students to STEM subjects,” said Robert Bryant, CEO of Axalta. “Axalta is proud to partner with the Philadelphia Eagles to honor, support and celebrate teachers and the role they play in inspiring the next generation.”

Posey was nominated by fellow teacher Trichita Covington, who said, “Shirley’s efforts have helped to increase her students’ biology scores on the Keystone Exams and have motivated them to become innovative thinkers by using their imagination to apply the information they’ve learned in their textbooks. She’s turned her biology classroom into a learning space that is producing the next generation of scientists and engineers.”