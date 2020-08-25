Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. announced that Rakesh Sachdev has been appointed to its Board of Directors, effective Aug. 24, 2020. Sachdev will serve on the company’s Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee and Compensation Committee.

Rakesh Sachdev

“The Axalta Board of Directors always seeks to optimize the balance of expertise, experience and diversity amongst our directors,” said Mark Garrett, chairman of Axalta’s Board of Directors. “In welcoming Rakesh, we are adding to our board an outstanding leader with a deep knowledge of Axalta’s end markets and business transformation. His impressive global business leadership track record and familiarity with automotive and commercial vehicle markets also make him a great fit for the Axalta team.”

Added Axalta CEO Robert Bryant, “Rakesh’s experience leading innovation-focused organizations makes him an ideal addition to our board as Axalta seeks to continue to leverage our best-in-class technologies to grow our businesses globally. I am excited to have Rakesh’s voice at the table as we continue to seek opportunities to create and deliver shareholder value.”

With the appointment of Sachdev, Axalta’s board is composed of nine directors, all with unique backgrounds and experience in areas important to Axalta’s business, including executive leadership, finance, audit, management consulting and global operations, and in relevant industries, including specialty chemicals and several of Axalta’s end markets.