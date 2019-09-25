Axalta Offers Specialized Refinish Training to Argentina Body Shops

Axalta announced it has continued to strengthen its commitment with customers in Argentina by offering specialized training developed to help them to improve the performance and increase productivity of their body shops.

The training was focused on the use of Standox, one of the global refinish coating brands from Axalta for collision repair and the aftermarket designed for a more efficient processing that is easy and quick to use and saves energy and costs while providing shiny results. The training combined theory and hands-on application and was aimed to help participants maximize the use of Axalta products.

“At Axalta, we continuously look for new ways to drive the solutions, products and services our customers need to to lower costs and help them grow their businesses,” said Marcelo Cicchini, president and South Cone director of Axalta Argentina. “Our mission is to achieve customer success by delivering our expertise and being a preferred coatings partner.”

The training was held at the Center of Coating Technology Training (CENTRE) in Buenos Aires and was led by Harald Klöckner, Standox head of training and technical service EMEA.

“Axalta training programs provide a terrific opportunity to be closer to our customers and listen to their needs, so we can ensure we are delivering the highest value with the most innovative coating technologies,” said Cicchini.