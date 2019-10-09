Axalta celebrated reaching a milestone of 20,000 automotive refinish workers trained through the “Axalta on Tour” program, which brings free specialized training to body shops in Mexico and Latin America.

Since 2016, Axalta’s experts have traveled through every corner of Mexico, Colombia and Argentina to train refinishers directly in their body shops and provide them with tools to maximize the use of the products, reduce time and increase productivity.

“At Axalta, we put our customers first,” said Daniel Salcido, president of Axalta Mexico and vice president of Axalta Refinish Latin America. “We are very proud to have covered so much ground in the past few years helping to train refinisher customers and keep them current with the latest techniques, products and technologies. ‘Axalta on Tour’ gives us another opportunity to be close to customers, listen to their needs and offer support to help them grow their businesses. Their success is our success, and we are so fortunate to have the opportunity to be in the shop with our customers on a regular basis.”

The program has provided customized training based on customers’ needs and requirements in each market and broadens their knowledge on the most advanced repair techniques. Through these courses, participants learn about substrate preparation, how to avoid paint defects, blend-in jobs, color matching and business management for body shops, among other topics. The agenda includes product demonstrations and application training using Axalta’s leading refinish brands such as Spies Hecker and Cromax.

“We are proud to close another year of the ‘Axalta on Tour’ program with extraordinary participation,” said Karla Tortolero, strategic planning and marketing manager for Axalta Latin America. “Strong demand and interest in this program motivates us to continue to make it better each year to help our customers deliver the best results at the lowest possible cost. We are proud of the success of this program and the benefits our customers realize as a result.”