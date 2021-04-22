Connect with us

Axalta Rebrands Transportation Coatings Business to Axalta Mobility Coatings

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Axalta has announced the launch of Axalta Mobility Coatings, a rebranding of its Transportation Coatings business unit. The redefined business will focus on supporting the accelerating demand for e-mobility and the evolving coatings needs of established and emerging light and commercial vehicle OEMs, fleet owners and shared mobility providers.

In today’s existing transportation ecosystem, liquid and powder coatings provide essential beauty and color to vehicle bodies while adding corrosion and impact protection. As the industry evolves, each emerging dimension of mobility – electric vehicles, shared transportation and autonomous driving – requires coatings with advanced functionality that, in addition to aesthetics and protection, contribute to the efficiency of electric motors and components, vehicle design, navigation and passenger safety, among other areas.

“The evolution of mobility creates tremendous opportunities for OEMs but requires them to undertake significant shifts in how they design and produce vehicles,” said Hadi Awada, senior vice president, Global Mobility Coatings. “By leveraging 150 years of coatings expertise, coupled with our culture of agility and customer centricity, we are in a unique position to help our customers navigate the complex challenges facing the industry and to support their needs now and in the future.”

As part of the rebranding, Axalta Mobility Coatings is unveiling a new solutions portfolio that brings together the best of Axalta’s experience and innovation into three categories: Core Mobility Solutions, Advanced Mobility Solutions and Axalta Advantage.

Core Mobility Solutions comprises Axalta’s best-in-class basecoats and clearcoats for color and beautification along with primers, electrocoats and powder applications for surface protection.

Advanced Mobility Solutions encompasses products and applications for mass customization, two-tone color and digital paint. It includes coatings with enhanced functionality that improve LiDAR and radar performance and thermal management solutions from Axalta’s Industrial Coatings portfolio for electric motors and components.

Axalta Advantage features expert services and consulting to improve productivity in and outside the paint shop, including application design, process improvement, cost and CO2 modeling, and troubleshooting.

Axalta Mobility Coatings is also implementing a key account model to respond to customers with greater agility and to support them through every step of their mobility journey.

For more information about Axalta Mobility Coatings, visit axalta.com.

