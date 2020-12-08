Axalta announced it has received the Daimler Trucks North America LLC (DTNA) 2019 Masters of Quality supplier award. The award honors top suppliers of components and services to Freightliner and Western Star brand trucks.

This marks the 10th consecutive year Axalta has received the Masters of Quality supplier award from Daimler Trucks North America.

The annual award recognizes outstanding suppliers that have received high scores based on quality, delivery, technology and cost performance as measured on a balanced scorecard basis. Throughout the year, these suppliers demonstrated dedication to continuous improvement of the quality of their products, support to DTNA and overall performance.

“We are honored to receive this elite award from Daimler Trucks North America, and I am extremely proud of our entire team who is committed to providing best-in-class products for our customers,” said Joseph Wood, vice president for Commercial Transportation Coatings at Axalta. “This award reflects our passion for providing our customers with exceptional service and support. We look forward to our continued relationship with Daimler Trucks North America.”