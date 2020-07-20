Axalta Releases 2018-2019 Sustainability Report

Click Here to Read More

“Sustainability is fundamental to our core values, our business and is embedded in everything we do,” said Robert Bryant, CEO of Axalta. “From Axalta’s innovative technologies that help customers save energy and increase productivity, to the ways we are making our operations safer and lowering our environmental impact, to our unwavering commitment to acting with integrity, this Sustainability Report shares the progress that our global team has collectively achieved. Many of Axalta’s stakeholders are increasingly interested in sustainability topics, and this report is only one way we demonstrate our sustainability priorities and accomplishments.”

In the two-year period that the report covers, Axalta demonstrated its ongoing commitment to sustainability and progress toward goals across a range of environmental, social and governance (ESG) areas. The report highlights numerous awards Axalta has received from customers, technology organizations and others that recognized the company’s sustainability programs and performance.

The report also showcases Axalta’s more than 150 years of experience in the industry and longstanding commitment to advancing coatings technology and developing sustainable products that make materials last longer and perform better. Axalta continued to invest in innovation, launching more than 250 new products in each of the past two years and opening its Global Innovation Center, the world’s largest color and coatings research and development center.