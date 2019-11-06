Axalta Releases 67th Annual Global Automotive Color Popularity Report

Axalta announced it has released its 67th annual Global Automotive Color Popularity Report, which reveals that the top three automotive colors are white (38%), black (19%) and gray (13%). White has been the top automotive color worldwide since 2011.

This year, silver dropped out of the top three colors in the world, and 10% popularity represents the lowest level that color has had in more than a decade. The survey also showed that gray is gaining popularity in all regions of the world. Still, these top four colors – white, black, gray and silver – continue to dominate the automobile population, representing 80% of market share globally.

“We are pleased to release the 2019 Global Automotive Color Popularity Report,” said Nancy Lockhart, global product manager – color for Axalta. “After more than 65 years studying consumer preferences on automotive colors, we are truly the world leader in identifying trends and helping our customers deliver great cars in the best assortment of the most popular colors.”

Regionally, automotive color preference has changed little in the past year, with one significant change. White declined by 1% in Europe and gray increased 2%, which gave gray the top spot in Europe for the first time ever.

“After the demand for gray rose in the SUV sector last year in Europe, we saw 5% growth this year in the Compact/Sport sector,” said Elke Dirks, color designer – Europe, Middle East and Africa. “For the first time in Europe, the variety of natural to refined and sophisticated gray surpassed white as the long-time favorite. Europeans have expressed their desire to use gray to quiet the emotional noise in their lives and feel comforted by its presence.”

Elsewhere, white continues to lead the market, with Asia recording a 1% increase in its popularity and having the widest popularity spread at 49%.

“China buyer preferences favor modern, sophisticated and clean, making white an obvious choice,” said Annie You, color designer – China.

North and South America continue to position white as the top color, but also have seen an increasing interest in gray vehicles.

“While the top four neutral colors – white, black, gray and silver – continue to lead preferences globally, we are starting to see other colors make moves in popularity that might not have been thinkable in past years,” said Lockhart. “For sure, the consumer is truly beginning to change the way they view their vehicle’s color, and Axalta is prepared to partner with our automotive customers to meet those needs.”

Various shades from greenish-blues inspired by the ocean to Navy Blue, Icy Blue and Denim Blue are also being found worldwide. Red is most popular in North America at 9%, and brown/beige versions reign in Russia at 12% popularity. Color is impactful in consumer choices and product branding, and Axalta is committed to enhancing coatings with color science and technologies for future vehicles.

“Colorful shades on vehicles are quickly noticed on today’s roads as blue, red and brown/beige are showcased in spectacular hues,” said Lockhart. “Blue is most popular in North America and Europe with 10% of vehicles. So, finding a blue to meet your personal taste is no problem.”

Axalta’s full Automotive Color Popularity Report can be accessed here.

