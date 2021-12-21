Axalta Releases 69th Global Automotive Color Popularity Report

Axalta announced it has released its 69th annual Global Automotive Color Popularity Report revealing that most cars on today’s roads are white (35%), black (19%) and gray (19%). Gray increased by four percentage points worldwide.

White vehicles have been found in the most abundance on the roads since 2011 worldwide, with Asia leading in white vehicle builds. Overall, the popularity of white hit a long-term high of 39% in 2017 and has seen declines in several regions each year since. This year, white declined three percentage points, largely due to a decrease seen in all regions, especially China, with a 7% decrease.

For the third year in a row, Europe is the only major region to report gray as the most popular color at 27%. Silver is most popular in South America as it ranks second place with 23% usage. Black is most found in Europe at 22% and continues to lead in the luxury segment. North America has the most amount of new red cars on the road at 8%.