Axalta Reveals New Paint Scheme for NASCAR No. 24 Car

Axalta has unveiled a brand-new paint scheme for Hendrick Motorsports’ iconic No. 24 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE that spotlights Axalta’s newest acquisition, U-POL, and its RAPTOR brand. William Byron will race the eye-catching design – featuring a rugged charcoal base with striking, bright green accents – at the NASCAR Cup Series races at Kansas Speedway on Oct. 24 and in the season finale at Phoenix Raceway on Nov. 7.

The no. 24 RaptorTough.com paint scheme

Axalta completed its acquisition of U-POL, a leading supplier of paint, protective coatings and accessories primarily for the automotive aftermarket, in September. U-POL’s portfolio of high-quality automotive refinishing products and accessories includes RAPTOR, a durable and tough bedliner and protective coating that can be tinted to any color and offers superior protection across a range of different industries from 4×4 customization to large agricultural, earthmoving and construction machinery.

“We are thrilled to be able to use our presence in NASCAR and our partnership with Hendrick Motorsports to highlight U-POL and the RAPTOR brand,” said Troy Weaver, senior vice president, Global Refinish. “RAPTOR is the industry standard when it comes to bedliners and protective coatings, and we are proud to now offer it as part of the Axalta product portfolio and showcase it to race fans. The new paint scheme will look great on track, and we hope to see it in victory lane.”