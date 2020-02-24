Axalta Showcases Waterborne Refinishes at Expo CESVI

Axalta announced that it showcased its Standoblue and Cromax Pro waterborne automotive refinishing products for customers in Mexico at Expo CESVI Feb. 20-22.

Click Here to Read More

Axalta’s products meet the needs of global refinish customers by helping them achieve quality and sustainability goals. Cromax Pro and Standoblue provide ease of application and accurate color matching. Its performance energy systems decrease the time it takes to repair a vehicle and reduce energy consumption in body shops to lower their carbon footprint.

“Sustainability and high performance are central to our business,” said Manuel Maestro, regional sales and strategic accounts director, Axalta Mexico. “We are committed to introducing innovative products that help to increase throughput in body shops around the world.”

Axalta received seven certifications from the Center for Experimentation and Road Safety (CESVI), becoming the coatings company in Mexico with the highest number of approvals granted by this organization. These certifications recognize products that meet or exceed rigorous quality standards, specifications and performance metrics.

“We are honored to receive these certifications from such a prestigious institution,” said Maestro. “With more than 150 years of experience, we understand the automotive market and the needs of customers in Mexico and will continue to deliver the highest quality products, services and technologies that grow our customer businesses.”