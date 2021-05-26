Axalta Survey Reveals Color is Key Factor in Most Vehicle Purchasing Decisions

Axalta announced it has released its Automotive Color Preferences 2021 Consumer Survey aimed at analyzing the relationship between color and vehicle purchasing decisions among consumers. More than 4,000 participants aged 25 to 60 in four of the largest vehicle-producing countries – China, Germany, Mexico and the U.S. – responded that color was a key factor in 88% of vehicle purchasing decisions.

“The psychology of color is a powerful influencing factor in automotive purchasing decisions,” said Nancy Lockhart, global color manager, Mobility Coatings at Axalta. “Frequently, color reflects the personality of the vehicle owner. What’s interesting is that elegance, stability and positivity were predominant color characteristics desired by respondents surveyed.”

The survey analyzed the colors consumers wanted on their vehicles to understand potential future trends. While consumers may prefer or desire a variety of colors, individual preferences showed differences from country to country.

The survey also explored paint finish and paint effect preferences. High-gloss finishes were clearly preferred by all markets surveyed except for China. There, results showed a near-even split between high-gloss and matte finishes (48% high gloss vs. 52% matte). Paint effect preferences across the surveyed markets were not as similar as results for paint finish preferences. Solid effects were the top choice of respondents in the U.S. and China, whereas German respondents chose pearlescent and Mexico chose coarse metallic and pearlescent as their preferred paint effects.

Axalta designs colors to meet the needs of automotive consumers around the world. The changing dynamics in color preferences between countries and vehicle types are studied to best forecast for future models.