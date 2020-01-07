Axalta recently made a splash with its 2020 Global Automotive Color of the Year “Sea Glass.” This modern turquoise blue shimmers and sets the trend as a fresh new color for all vehicle types.

Inspired by nature’s waterways and oceans, Axalta’s Sea Glass has depth and intense color as it glitters in sunlight, making it a color that consumers want and that will be noticed by motorists around the world.

Axalta’s 2019 Global Automotive Color Popularity Report reported that blue vehicles are seven percent of the global automotive market, fifth overall following white, black, gray and silver. Regions with the highest level of blue vehicles are North America and Europe at 10%.

“The trend toward turquoise blues is growing,” said Nancy Lockhart, global product manager – color, Axalta. “Sea Glass was designed for all vehicle types, from compact and sport vehicles to medium sedans and large SUVs and trucks.”

More than just beautiful and trendy, Sea Glass is formulated for reflective properties and is highly detectable by light detection and ranging (LIDAR) systems.

“Bright and pearlescent, Sea Glass is designed to be transmissible for radio detection and ranging (RADAR), meeting the color trends of today for the autonomous vehicles of tomorrow,” said Lockhart. “The transmission properties of Axalta’s Sea Glass, as well as many colors in our expansive color portfolio, allow vehicle-to-vehicle detection to occur.”

Added Axalta Marketing Manager of Color Dan Benton, “Sea Glass is ready for the market now. Formulations for this versatile color are available in our global waterborne technologies, and we are ready for customers who are actively looking for the next trend color.”