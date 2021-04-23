Axalta Wins Three 2021 Edison Awards

Axalta announced it won three bronze Edison Awards in the categories of Innovative Services, Sustainability and Engineering and Materials Science. Named after Thomas Edison, the Edison Awards have recognized and honored some of the most innovative new products, services and business leaders in the world since 1987.

“We are proud to be an Edison Award recipient for the third consecutive year,” said Robert Roop, chief technology officer of Axalta. “Axalta’s focus on continuous innovation of our coating solutions is the key to our company’s success. Receiving three Edison Awards for innovations in three different categories is further validation of Axalta’s commitment to developing new technology to serve our customers.” Enabling Advancement for Autonomous Vehicles In the Innovative Services category, Axalta’s LiDAR Gonio-Retroreflectometer System (ALGRS) won a bronze 2021 Edison Award. This patented optical system measures the LiDAR reflectivity of vehicle coatings for ADAS or autonomous vehicles. ALGRS allows Axalta’s chemists and designers to create LiDAR-compatible coatings without compromising appearance or color. ADAS, like emergency braking and collision avoidance, depends heavily on LiDAR technology to improve vehicle safety and advance autonomous vehicles. The novel coatings analysis provided by ALGRS enables new color development and formulations that assure the LiDAR detectability of painted coatings over the wide range of traffic conditions that exist in the autonomous environment. “ALGRS represents a major advancement in the technologies that are required to attain high levels of vehicle autonomy in a safe and responsible manner,” said Roop.

Reducing Emissions in Body Shops In the Sustainability category, Axalta’s Spies Hecker Permahyd 5650 sealer won a bronze 2021 Edison Award. The sealer provides collision repair shops with a sustainable premium waterborne application system with lower solvent emissions. Axalta’s Spies Hecker Permahyd 5650 sealer applies in a single coat, giving refinishers the ability to improve productivity with a sustainable solution. “The combination of improved productivity and higher performance continues to drive technology roadmaps for the collision industry,” said Roop. “The Spies Hecker 5650 application system not only helps our customers grow their businesses, it is also environmentally friendly and protects the communities in which we live and work.” Technology Simplifying Manufacturing Processes Axalta’s Universal Titan Primer and Enamel Coating also won a bronze 2021 Edison Award in the Engineering and Materials Sciences category. This coating is designed for the kitchen cabinet market, offering processing efficiency and superior appearance. Only one coat of primer and enamel are needed compared to the standard four coats. Universal Titan is also optimized to eliminate the need for two separate products for horizontal and vertical applications, saving cost and simplifying the manufacturing process. “Universal Titan enables customers to lower oven settings, which reduces energy costs for improved sustainability,” Roop said. “We are honored that Axalta’s novel technologies have been recognized with Edison Awards. This is truly a reflection of the dedication of Axalta’s scientists and engineers in delivering solutions that benefit our customers and the environment.”

