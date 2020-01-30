Axalta announced that the iconic No. 24 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE, driven by William Byron, will showcase the company’s 2020 Global Automotive Color of the Year, Axalta Sea Glass, at this year’s Daytona 500. Race fans will feel the cooling effects of the high-tech premium blue-green chroma paint scheme as the race heats up on Sunday, Feb. 16, in Daytona Beach, Fla.
“The No. 24 is always one of the coolest cars on the track,” said Byron, the 2018 NASCAR Cup Series rookie of the year. “The Axalta Sea Glass color brings the paint scheme to a whole new level that is guaranteed to stand out from the others. Hopefully we can start the 2020 season on a high note and put Axalta’s Global Automotive Color of the Year in the victory lane at the Daytona 500.”
Serving as the season-opening race since 1982, the Daytona 500 is the most prestigious event on the NASCAR schedule. While this will be Byron’s third start in the iconic race, the 2019 Daytona 500 marked a milestone in the Axalta driver’s career. Posting the fastest time in qualifying, Byron secured his first career Cup Series pole award in last year’s race and became the second youngest pole winner in Daytona 500 history. Byron would love to repeat that success again this year at Daytona with the Axalta Sea Glass color on board.
“We are delighted to utilize our long-term partnership with Hendrick Motorsports to showcase our Global Automotive Color of the Year by running the No. 24 Axalta Sea Glass paint scheme in this year’s Daytona 500,” said Wade Robinson, managing director, Axalta Global Motorsports. “The intensity of the Sea Glass color, which is inspired by waterways and oceans, will light up the track with its rich color and smooth finish. William is the perfect driver to bring this paint scheme to life and capture the checkered flag at the famed Daytona International Speedway.”
Axalta has naming rights of the Center Injector at Daytona since 2017. The partnership includes the Axalta Center Injector, as well as specific areas of the “World Center of Racing” neighborhood, overlooking the famed start/finish line. The “World Center of Racing” celebrates the history and legacy of racing at Daytona and features products that have been made better and look terrific in Axalta’s bright and long-lasting coatings.
To learn more about Sea Glass, Axalta’s 2020 Color of the Year, click here. To learn more about Axalta’s racing sponsorships, visit axaltaracing.com.