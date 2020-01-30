Axalta announced that the iconic No. 24 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE, driven by William Byron, will showcase the company’s 2020 Global Automotive Color of the Year, Axalta Sea Glass, at this year’s Daytona 500. Race fans will feel the cooling effects of the high-tech premium blue-green chroma paint scheme as the race heats up on Sunday, Feb. 16, in Daytona Beach, Fla.

“The No. 24 is always one of the coolest cars on the track,” said Byron, the 2018 NASCAR Cup Series rookie of the year. “The Axalta Sea Glass color brings the paint scheme to a whole new level that is guaranteed to stand out from the others. Hopefully we can start the 2020 season on a high note and put Axalta’s Global Automotive Color of the Year in the victory lane at the Daytona 500.” Serving as the season-opening race since 1982, the Daytona 500 is the most prestigious event on the NASCAR schedule. While this will be Byron’s third start in the iconic race, the 2019 Daytona 500 marked a milestone in the Axalta driver’s career. Posting the fastest time in qualifying, Byron secured his first career Cup Series pole award in last year’s race and became the second youngest pole winner in Daytona 500 history. Byron would love to repeat that success again this year at Daytona with the Axalta Sea Glass color on board.

