Axalta’s Cromax XP Featured at Daytona International Speedway

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Axalta has announced that its new solventborne basecoat, Cromax XP, appears on the No. 24 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE that will be displayed outside Daytona International Speedway (DIS) as part of the Axalta Injector Sponsorship. The Hendrick Motorsports showcar debuted Jan. 29, 2021, and will be on display all year long for DIS visitors to enjoy.

The showcar’s paint scheme is a special combination of Cromax XP and Axalta’s 2021 Color of the Year, ElectroLight. This color is a refreshing green-yellow hue that has been formulated with mobility-sensing technology so it’s both functional and dynamic. It is one of three colors in the striking paint scheme, along with black and white.

“We are very proud to have Cromax XP and ElectroLight on the showcar outside the Axalta Injector at Daytona International Speedway,” said Patricia Morschel, vice president, Marketing and Commercial Operations, Axalta Global Refinish. “The outstanding quality and performance of Cromax XP makes it the perfect basecoat for this distinctive paint scheme, and we look forward to DIS visitors enjoying the finish and design as much as we do.”

Cromax XP, Axalta’s new easy-to-use solventborne basecoat available for customers in North America, delivers a high-quality finish with outstanding coverage, accurate color match and accommodating application methods. With the recent introduction of Cromax XP to the market, it joins Cromax EZ waterborne basecoat in the Cromax brand to give customers two options for a simple solution that meets their business needs.

To learn more about Cromax XP, visit axalta.us/xp. To learn more about ElectroLight, Axalta’s 2021 Color of the Year, visit axalta.com/electrolight.

Axalta's Cromax XP Featured at Daytona International Speedway

Videos of the Week

Consolidator Report

Top 5 Stories of the Week
