News
Axalta’s Radar Transmission Simulator Receives 2022 BIG Innovation Award
Axalta announced that its Radar Transmission Simulator (ARTS) with Color Palette Optimizer for Autonomous Vehicles was named a winner in the 2022 BIG Innovation Awards presented by the Business Intelligence Group (BIG). The annual business awards program recognizes organizations, products and people that bring new ideas to life in innovative ways.
“We are proud to receive a 2022 BIG Innovation Award for our ARTS technology,” said Robert Roop, chief technology officer for Axalta. “The award affirms Axalta’s ongoing commitment to innovation and to developing advanced technologies that better serve our customers.”
ARTS with Color Palette Optimizer for Autonomous Vehicles is a patented technology breakthrough that uses Axalta’s color-modeling expertise to optimize coating formulations that maximize the color palette and match an existing color, while ensuring compatibility with radar sensors. Radar is an enabling technology used in advanced driver-assistance system (ADAS)-equipped vehicles. Precision color matching and coatings formulation allows for radar-compatible coatings without compromising aesthetics.
“Innovation is driving growth in the global economy,” said Maria Jimenez, chief operating officer of BIG. “We are thrilled to be honoring Axalta as they are one of the organizations leading this charge and helping humanity progress.”
Organizations from across the globe submitted their recent innovations for consideration in the BIG Innovation Awards. Nominations were then judged by a select group of business leaders and executives who volunteer their time and expertise to score submissions.