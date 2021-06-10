Babcox Media has launched new contributor portals for each of its properties that will allow anyone to quickly and easily submit stories, videos or photos on a topic that they feel Babcox Media would be interested in.

From BodyShop Business to Fleet Equipment to Tire Review, each Babcox Media brand has its own contributor portal you can access via their websites under the “Content Submission” tab. It’s easy! Just click on the dropdown menu on the upper left corner of the website homepage, then click on “Content Submission,” fill in the boxes and paste in the copy or attach the files you want to send.

Collision repair facility owners or managers, technicians, painters, consultants, PBE professionals or collision equipment/refinish manufacturers who want to submit content to BodyShop Business can submit content here.