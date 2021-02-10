Connect with us

News

Baker’s Collision Repair Specialists Recognized by Ohio EPA

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

Baker’s Collision Repair Specialists of Mansfield, Ohio, announced that they have been recognized by the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency for achieving the Encouraging Environmental Excellence (E3) level. The shop received a plaque and letter to from Laurie A. Stevenson, director of the Ohio EPA.

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

Baker’s was recognized for completing pollution preventing activities that decreased emissions from painting operations and initiating activities in management commitment, employee involvement, energy efficiency, continuous improvement and recycling.

Advertisement
In this article:
Click to comment

News: Axalta’s Cromax XP Featured at Daytona International Speedway

News: Videos of the Week

Consolidators: Consolidator Report

News: Top 5 Stories of the Week

Advertisement

on

Baker's Collision Repair Specialists Recognized by Ohio EPA

on

ABPA Opposes Washington Alternative Parts Bill

on

DEG Welcomes KABA as Newest Gold Level Sponsor

on

Symach Announces Installation at Crown Autobody & Glass
Connect with us

Recent Posts

Legislation: ABPA Opposes Washington Alternative Parts Bill

Products: Autel Releases TCP Subscription Cards for MaxiSYS Products

Shop Operations: Health Lessons Learned from 2020

News: Baker’s Collision Repair Specialists Recognized by Ohio EPA

News: DEG Welcomes KABA as Newest Gold Level Sponsor
Current Video

Guess the Car

Digital Edition

Podcasts

Webinars

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

Steck Manufacturing

Steck Manufacturing
Contact: Chris BrillPhone: 800-227-8325Fax: 937-222-6666
1115 S Broadway St, Dayton OH 45417
Learn More

POPULAR POSTS

Connect