Baker’s Collision Repair Specialists of Mansfield, Ohio, announced that they have been recognized by the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency for achieving the Encouraging Environmental Excellence (E3) level. The shop received a plaque and letter to from Laurie A. Stevenson, director of the Ohio EPA.
Baker’s was recognized for completing pollution preventing activities that decreased emissions from painting operations and initiating activities in management commitment, employee involvement, energy efficiency, continuous improvement and recycling.